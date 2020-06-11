Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 95,850 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 144,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 139,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $99.88 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

