Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,787. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of DGX opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

