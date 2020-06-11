Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44,000 Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 108.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after purchasing an additional 393,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

