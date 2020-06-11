Van ECK Associates Corp Has $47,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,031.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,500 shares of company stock worth $2,190,720 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPP opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.