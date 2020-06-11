Van ECK Associates Corp Has $49,000 Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE:EGP opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

