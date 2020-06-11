Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,115,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

