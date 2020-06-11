Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,700,339 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,700,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1,284.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 411,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CNX Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1,182.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 183,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $10.66 on Thursday. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

