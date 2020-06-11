Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 295.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 151.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

