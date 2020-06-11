Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $226.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $227.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $404,733.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,080.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,543 shares of company stock worth $4,579,878 in the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.