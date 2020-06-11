VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 14th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEON shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,265,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,278 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

