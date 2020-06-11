Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile Us worth $42,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Argus lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

