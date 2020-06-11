Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.05 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,740 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Churchill Downs worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

