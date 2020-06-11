Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 28,547 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $41,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $877.19.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total value of $841,490.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,346,305.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,028.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,087.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $958.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $835.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

