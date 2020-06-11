Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Umpqua by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 121,665 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Umpqua by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 276,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

