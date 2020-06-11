Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

