Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

