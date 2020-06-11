Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in May

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 14th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 216,603 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.75. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

