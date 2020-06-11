Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF opened at $6.99 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $392.06 million and a PE ratio of 174.75.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.