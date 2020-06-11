Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $21.34 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,672 shares of company stock worth $783,462. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 96,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

