Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $8,477,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7,757.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

NYSE WCN opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

