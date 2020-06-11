Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $16.93 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average is $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,058 shares of company stock worth $1,856,714 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

