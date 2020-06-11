Wedbush Downgrades Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Neutral

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRSP. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Perspecta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

