Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Zillow Group in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.37.

ZG opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.24. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,687,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

