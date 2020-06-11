Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $988,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Welbilt by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 68,613 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Welbilt by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Welbilt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of WBT opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

