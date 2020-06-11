Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 14th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Welbilt by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after buying an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 162,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 85,479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $8,104,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.