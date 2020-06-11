Wells Fargo & Co Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $2,725.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,412.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

