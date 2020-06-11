Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,499 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westrock by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Westrock by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in Westrock during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Westrock by 62.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 34.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

WRK opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

