Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 14th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. Westrock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westrock by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.