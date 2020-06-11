Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 684,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 987,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wipro by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,735,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 740,912 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 603,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.