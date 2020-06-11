Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodward has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance. The company faces demand-related challenges in the industrial gas and turbine market due to higher penetration and greater energy efficiency of renewables. The Industrial segment is facing headwinds stemming from weakness in oil and gas markets as well as the impact of the pandemic on China’s natural gas trucks. Also, the availability of new products and services along with changes in OEM might hamper Woodward’s relationship with clients. It has a significant presence in the commercial aerospace market, which is cyclical. It faces intense competition from several players. However, the company is spending on new manufacturing units and automation equipment to boost efficiency as it intends to accelerate production.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of WWD opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

