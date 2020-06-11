Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Overweight at

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WWD. CSFB decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,502,000 after buying an additional 125,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.