Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Xiana Mining Inc (CVE:XIA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 78000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deborah Gold property located in Cajamarca, Peru. The company was formerly known as Dorato Resources Inc and changed its name to Xiana Mining Inc in October 2013.

