XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 8.5%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.05, 379,882 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,522,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $43,687.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

