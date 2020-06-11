Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Altria Group by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,846 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,251,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

