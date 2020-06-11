Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director John R. Sult acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $99,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $798.58 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 2.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.65%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.