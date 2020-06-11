Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million.

MNRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director John R. Sult acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $99,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $798.58 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 2.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.65%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

