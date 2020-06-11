Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMETEK by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. AJO LP increased its position in AMETEK by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

