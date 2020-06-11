Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 67,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,570,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.