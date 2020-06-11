Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Wendys reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.24 on Monday. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $81,840,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at $11,802,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.