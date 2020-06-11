Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.50. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

