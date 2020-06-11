Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.55. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $65.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

