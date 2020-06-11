Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.67 Target Price for Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dyadic International an industry rank of 34 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYAI. ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $6.11 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.