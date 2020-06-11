Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) to Hold

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protalix Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Protalix Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $155,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

