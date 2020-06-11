ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Down 68.3% in May

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the May 14th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

