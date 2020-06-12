$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.