1,110 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,287,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,193. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

