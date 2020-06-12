120,287 Shares in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Renasant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Renasant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Renasant by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renasant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Renasant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $25.64 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.