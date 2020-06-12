$189.67 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce sales of $189.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.90 million. South State reported sales of $164.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in South State by 139.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South State by 43.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

