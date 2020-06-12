$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of IQV opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Iqvia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Iqvia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

