$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

FIS stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

