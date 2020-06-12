$22.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will post sales of $22.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $33.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $90.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.51 billion to $126.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.00 billion to $125.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

MPC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.20. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 301,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

